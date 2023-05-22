Did Aditi Rao Hydari just make her relationship official?

Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari, an incredibly talented actress, has made headlines not only for her outstanding performances but also for her rumoured relationship with actor Siddharth. The couple has been seen together frequently at various events and on intimate dates. Despite the fact that neither has confirmed their relationship, their actions speak louder than words.

Aditi responds to reports that she and Siddharth are dating:

During a recent press appearance, Aditi giggled about the dating rumours swirling around her and Siddharth. When asked about her alleged boyfriend, she blushed, crossed her hands, and made a zipped lips gesture, indicating that she prefers to keep their relationship hidden from prying eyes. This adorable reaction only adds fuel to the fire that something special is brewing between the two lovebirds.

Rumours of a relationship between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth:

Rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating first surfaced last year, allegedly due to their time spent together on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samudram.’ Since then, the two have become inseparable and are frequently seen spending quality time together. They openly express their love for each other on social media, making special efforts to shower each other with affection on special occasions such as birthdays.

Aditi and Siddharth are frequently photographed together on casual lunch dates and salon sessions, fueling the fire even more. They have also attended public events together, including AR Rahman‘s daughter’s wedding, Mani Ratnam’s PS1 event in Chennai, and Sharwanand’s engagement.

On the professional front:

Aditi has had a string of hits recently, including the critically acclaimed series “Taj: Divided by Blood” and “Jubilee.” Her exceptional acting abilities have received praise from both critics and audiences. In addition, she has an exciting project in Bollywood Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi,” which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While Aditi’s performances continue to captivate audiences, her rumoured romance with Siddharth adds intrigue and excitement to her personal life. Fans are eagerly awaiting any new developments, hoping for an official confirmation from the couple.