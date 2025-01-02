Did Cristiano Ronaldo wish Happy New Year to Mawra Hocane?

Overwhelmed with joy, Mawra shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram stories, captioning it, “Year is made”

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2025 12:54 pm IST
Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Happy New Year to actress Mawra Hocane?
Mawra Hocane and Cristiano Ronaldo (Instagram)

Islamabad: Imagine receiving a New Year’s message from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s biggest football sensation. That’s exactly what happened to Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane or so it seemed! The star couldn’t contain her excitement when she spotted a direct message on Instagram from Ronaldo’s official account wishing her a “Happy New Year.”

Overwhelmed with joy, Mawra shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram stories, captioning it, “Year is made,” followed by a white heart emoji and a crying face emoji.

What’s the real story?

However, upon further digging, we found that the message wasn’t a personal note to Mawra but rather a part of Ronaldo’s Broadcast Channel, a feature on Instagram allowing influencers and celebrities to send updates to their followers.

While it wasn’t a direct, one-on-one interaction, the thrill of seeing a message from the football legend’s official account was enough to make anyone’s day, and it certainly did for Mawra.

Fans were quick to point out that the actress may not have realized the broadcast nature of the message, but her genuine excitement resonated with many. After all, how often do you get a notification from Cristiano Ronaldo himself, even if it’s a broadcast?

Meanwhile, Mawra also took to Instagram to reflect on her incredible 2024, sharing a heartfelt reel of her year’s highlights. “It was all about traveling for work… for friends & family… 2024 you were soooo much more than I imagined… 2025 I’m soooo excited for you,” she wrote.

Mawra Hocane’s Work Update

On the professional front, Mawra Hocane continues to win hearts with her performances. She was last seen in the popular Pakistani drama Jafaa, where her portrayal of Dr. Zara garnered widespread acclaim. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next project, hoping she will announce something big soon.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2025 12:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Lollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button