Did Gauahar Khan leak Bigg Boss 16 WINNER’s name?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is close to successfully completing its two months now. The Salman Khan-hosted show is getting spicier with each passing day, thanks to the interesting ‘masala’ being added by the makers. Gautam Vig became the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss 16 is over a month away from the finale and fans are already curious to know who will win the ongoing season. Amid this, former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan’s latest tweet has lefts fans more excited.

Gauahar, who is an active watcher of Bigg Boss 16, often throws opinions on contestants on her Twitter. The Tandav actress took to her micro-blogging site and wrote, “Mazaa toh tab aayega agar Ankit show chup chaap jeet jaaye . Hahahaha really like him for how original he is.” Her tweet left many wondering if she just dropped a major hint about the winner of the show. Ankit Gupta fans have been going over the same.

Mazaa toh tab aayega agar ankit show chup chaap jeet jaaye . Hahahaha really like him for how original he is . #bb16 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 20, 2022

Ankit Gupta, who initially faced criticism for being a ‘Puppet’ of co-contestant Priyanka Chaudhary, is receiving love from BB fans for his ‘silent’ gameplay. Now that he is playing the game with his own intellect rather than engaging in unnecessary fights. viewers are just in awe of him and his calm personality.

Do you also think Ankit Gupta has the potential to be the winner of Bigg Boss 16?

