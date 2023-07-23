Did Ibrahim Ali Khan just confirm dating Palak Tiwari?

Mumbai: Rumours of a romance between Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan, star children from well-known Bollywood families, have been circulating. On July 22 (Saturday evening), Palak, who recently made her film debut, and Ibrahim, the dashing son of Saif Ali Khan, were spotted watching a movie together in Mumbai. Their matching black outfits piqued fans’ interest, prompting speculation about their relationship status. Let’s get into the specifics of their movie date and the reactions it elicited from fans.

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Movie Night

As videos of Palak and Ibrahim arriving at a popular cinema hall in Juhu flooded the internet, fans’ excitement reached a fever pitch. Ibrahim kept it cool and casual in a white tee, black shirt, and jeans, while Palak looked stunning in a black crop top paired with a chic jacket and jeans. Their radiant smiles as they entered the theatre only added fuel to the fire.

What grabbed fans attention?

Interestingly, fans caught Ibrahim acting like a gentleman by holding Palak‘s jacket as they exited the Juhu PVR. This small gesture added sweetness to an already enthralling duo. However, it’s worth noting that Palak and Ibrahim exited the theatre via separate doors, leaving fans to speculate about their relationship status.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been rumoured to be dating, with frequent outings and camera gestures fueling speculation. The star-studded duo has captivated Bollywood fans with their undeniable charm and elegance, leaving an indelible impression. Fans are anticipating official confirmation of their dynamic story with bated breath.