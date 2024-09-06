Did makers sell Prabhas’ Raja Saab music rights for Rs 15 crore?

Hyderabad: Prabhas, one of India’s biggest stars, is gearing up to entertain fans again with his new movie The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, this movie is a mix of romance and horror. Fans are already excited after seeing the first look, and the film promises to take them on an emotional and thrilling journey.

The filming of The Raja Saab is happening quickly, with the team also working on the music. The first look has already created a buzz, and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates as the movie moves closer to completion.

The Raja Saab Audio Rights

There were rumors that the music rights for The Raja Saab were sold to Icon Music for Rs. 15 crores.

However, the movie’s creative producer Sreenivasa Kumar clarified on social media, saying the information is false. The real price of the audio rights is yet to be revealed, but fans are curious to know more.

Comparing to Previous Prabhas Movies

Even though the Rs. 15 crore rumor isn’t true, it shows the high expectations surrounding the movie. Prabhas’ previous films, like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, earned huge amounts from non-theatrical rights. Salaar alone made Rs. 350 crores from satellite, digital, and audio rights, setting a high standard for The Raja Saab.

Producer Vishwa Prasad recently gave some interesting details about the movie’s scale. He said, “The Raja Saab is much bigger than we imagined, with 50% of the film’s visuals using high-end VFX.” This means the movie will look amazing, with stunning visual effects that will set it apart from other films.

He also shared that The Raja Saab will have a mix of visuals, music, entertainment, and horror, making it a complete entertainer. The budget for the movie is around Rs. 400 crores, making it one of the biggest commercial films in Indian cinema.

The film stars Prabhas along with Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Aggarwal, and Riddhi Kumar. National award-winning composer Thaman S is in charge of the music, and reports say he has created some hit songs for the film. Fans are expecting a musical treat along with the visual experience.

Pan-India Release in 2025

The Raja Saab is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie will hit theaters on April 10, 2025.