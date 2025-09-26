Islamabad: One of Pakistan’s top actors and hosts Fahad Mustafa has been making headlines lately but not for a film or his hit game show. Rumors are rife that the Jeeto Pakistan host has secretly tied the knot for a second time with TV producer Hina Aman.

For the unversed, Fahad is already married to Sana Fahad and the couple shares two children, Fatima and Moosa.

However, neither Fahad Mustafa nor Hina Aman have publicly addressed the speculation, and his family has also remained silent, further fueling curiosity among fans.

Now, TV host and actress Fiza Ali has addressed the matter on her morning show. While she neither confirmed nor denied the viral news, she emphasized that it is nobody’s business.

“Fahad Mustafa is like a dear brother to me. I’ve worked with him a lot. As a hero, he has done some drama serials with me,” Fiza said. “So, I was saying what’s the matter, has he gotten married again or not? For God’s sake, on social media you people are too idle…”

She went on to add, “Clean your house, it’s a mess. Fix your cupboards, polish your shoes, brush your teeth, get a haircut, fix yourselves. Meet the relatives you haven’t met in a long time. Return the money you owe, pay back your loans. Pick up the phone calls you’ve been ignoring. But please, leave Fahad Mustafa’s personal life alone. Whether he has married again or not that’s his matter.”

Fiza further stressed, “Whether he is happy with his first wife or not, whether he has separated or not, whether he’s living with a second wife or with someone else that’s his personal space. Mind your own business, understand?”

On the professional front, Fahad Mustafa was last seen on the big screen in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and continues to charm audiences as the host of Jeeto Pakistan. He also has multiple projects lined up and recently earned praise as the scriptwriter behind the hit drama Parwarish.