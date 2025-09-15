Islamabad: Celebrities often find themselves under constant public scrutiny, from relationship rumors to whispers of secret romances and even marriage troubles. Pakistani stars are no exception, and the latest name making hot headlines is Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum star Fahad Mustafa. Wild rumors are now floating around that he has allegedly tied the knot for a second time.

So, how did it all start?

Fahad Mustafa, one of Pakistan’s most admired actors and producers, has carved his own niche in the entertainment industry with his self-made journey, and stellar career. From acting and hosting to launching his own production house, he has earned massive respect and a loyal fan following over the years.

His relationship with his wife, Sana Fahad, whom he married after a long-standing college romance has also been admired by many. The couple shares two children, daughter Fatima and son Moosa. However, chatter on Reddit has stirred up fresh speculation about Fahad’s personal life.

Fahad Mustafa’s second marriage rumours

According to unverified claims, the Jeeto Pakistan host may have married again, allegedly to Hina Aman, a fellow producer and owner of Backseat Films. The rumor appears to have stemmed from a viral Reddit post, which quickly picked up traction among social media users.

While some claim this news is an “open secret” in Karachi’s showbiz circle, others have brushed it off as baseless gossip that risks damaging reputations without evidence. As of now, Fahad Mustafa has not publicly addressed the speculation, and no official statement has come from either party.

On the work front, Fahad was last seen on the big screen in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and continues to charm audiences as host of Jeeto Pakistan. He is also busy with several upcoming projects and recently won hearts off-screen too as the scriptwriter behind the hit drama Parwarish.