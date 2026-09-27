Did Salman Khan target Suhana Khan? Bigg Boss clip sparks buzz

Hyderabad: Salman Khan’s remarks about star kids on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss have sparked speculation online, with some viewers linking his words to Suhana Khan. However, the comments came during his conversation with Rihti Tiwari about her behaviour inside the house, and he did not name Suhana in the remarks being circulated.

While addressing Rihti, Salman spoke about the limits of a parent’s influence, explaining that a famous surname can help someone get an opportunity but cannot guarantee acceptance from the audience.

“How many people, famous stars ke bache, who got their first movie, lekin uske baad nahi banne, wo audience mein click nahi hue. Aur kuch log hai jo ki click ho gaye. Toh yeh jo father ki mehnat hai, wo aapko yahi tak la sakti hai, iske baad aapke upar depend karta hai,” he said.

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His point was that several children of established stars received their first film but could not connect with viewers, while others found success. A father’s hard work, he explained, can help create a starting point. What happens after that depends on the individual.

The conversation centred on Rihti and her conduct in the Bigg Boss house. Salman used the example of film debuts to explain why family recognition alone cannot carry someone forward.

The online discussion, however, has shifted towards whether the actor was indirectly referring to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. That interpretation adds a specific name to a statement in which Salman spoke broadly about star kids and audience acceptance.

Nothing in the quoted remarks establishes that Suhana was his intended target. Linking the statement to her remains viewers’ speculation, while the context supplied by his conversation with Rihti points to a broader message about opportunity, behaviour and individual responsibility.