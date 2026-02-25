Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffer heart attack? Team issues statement

Several media reports suggested that the director was rushed to a Mumbai hospital a day after his birthday

Published: 25th February 2026 3:13 pm IST|   Updated: 25th February 2026 3:24 pm IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, acclaimed filmmaker, attends a public event amid health rumours.
Mumbai: Legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who turned 63 on February 24, 2026, is now making headlines after reports claimed that he had been hospitalised following a heart attack.

Several media reports suggested that the director was rushed to a Mumbai hospital a day after his birthday. However, Bhansali’s team has now dismissed the rumours, calling them “completely false and baseless.”

Team shuts Bhansali’s hospitalisation rumours

In an official clarification, his representatives stated, “Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them. We request you to kindly refrain from carrying any such stories, as they have no verified source.”

His family also issued a statement assuring fans that the filmmaker is in good health. “Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care and concern shown by everyone,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhansali is gearing up for his next ambitious project Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is now expected to release in 2027 instead of 2026, with reports suggesting that the delay is due to extended shooting schedules and post-production work.

