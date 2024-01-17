Did Shah Rukh Khan slap fan outside clinic? Here’s viral video

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, was recently spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai. The actor was surrounded by tight-security, but despite his efforts to maintain a low profile by sporting a hoodie and covering himself underneath an umbrella, he was mobbed by a group of photographers and fans.

In a video that is going viral on Instagram, SRK was seen leaving the clinic in the city with his manager Pooja Dadlani by his side and Y+ security protecting him from the mob.

There have been rumors circulating on social media that Shah Rukh slapped a fan during this incident. However, these rumors are “untrue”. In fact, the video shows that King Khan was trying to protect himself from the crowd and did not slap anyone. He just kind of stopped a fan from taking selfie.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in with his daughter in next movie ‘King’. He also has Tiger Vs Pathaan which is set to go on floors soon. Latest buzz has it that SRK has read the script of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated movie Inshallah and might replace Salman Khan in it.