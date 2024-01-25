Did Shah Rukh Khan visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with Suhana?

Mumbai: A video of Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan visiting a temple has been circulating on social media platforms. The video claims that the Bollywood actor and his family were among the 150 guests who attended the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday this week.

The video shows them walking inside a temple complex with heavy security and their manager, Pooja Dadlani.

The video that has been shared by a social media user has ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan aa gaye Ayodhya’ written over it. The visuals show the superstar dressed in a white dhoti-kurta walking inside what looks like a temple. The video has been deleted now.

Truth behind Shah Rukh Khan’s viral video

According to our fact-check, there is no evidence that Shah Rukh visited Ayodhya Ram Mandir with Suhana on January 22nd. The video that has been circulating on social media is actually an old video from his visit to Tirupati temple. SRK performed the Puja at the temple before the release of his film ‘Jawan’ last year on September 5.

Now, if you look closely, you will realise that SRK is seen wearing a Veshti or a South Indian Dhoti for men with a matching white kurta and a white dupatta featuring a golden border.

He also visited the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai during that time.

Regarding his recent whereabouts, SRK attended the screening of the movie “Fighter” last night in Mumbai. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor and is directed by Siddharth Anand. SRK arrived in style in his Rolls Royce, accompanied by security and police.