Did SRK’s lookalike Ibrahim Qadri replace him in a thums up ad?

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not only one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, but also one of the most sought-after faces in advertising. From soft drinks to luxury brands, SRK’s charm and global appeal have made him a favourite among advertisers for decades. His stylish presence in TV commercials often becomes as iconic as his films, and brands compete to have the superstar represent them.

So when a recent video surfaced online showing someone who looked exactly like Shah Rukh Khan shooting a commercial for a cold drink brand, fans were left shocked and curious.

Ibrahim Qadri’s Ad Shoot Goes Viral

The man in the viral video is Ibrahim Qadri, one of the most popular Shah Rukh Khan lookalikes on social media. Known for perfectly copying SRK’s expressions, poses and mannerisms, Qadri has built a huge following on Instagram by recreating moments from the actor’s films.

In the video, Qadri is seen filming what appears to be a commercial for a beverage brand. Dressed and styled in a way that resembles SRK, he is even seen striking the superstar’s signature poses while drinking the soft drink. The clip quickly spread across platforms like Reddit and X, leaving fans wondering if he was acting as a body double for the superstar.

Fans Debate Whether It Is Real Or A Parody

As the clip gained attention, netizens started sharing different theories. Some users believe that Qadri might simply be shooting a parody advertisement rather than an official brand campaign.

One social media user wrote that the video looks like a parody and questioned why a brand would hire a lookalike when Shah Rukh Khan himself is already associated with major beverage brands. Another user commented that it does not look like a body double shoot and might just be a spoof advertisement created to grab attention online.

Others also pointed out that Qadri frequently attends events and creates content based on his resemblance to SRK, which has helped him gain popularity and earn opportunities.

So far, neither Shah Rukh Khan’s team nor Ibrahim Qadri has spoken about the viral clip. The brand linked to the shoot has also not issued any statement.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, which is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.