Hyderabad: It has been over two years since Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married Lollywood actress Sana Javed, but the couple continues to face intense scrutiny on social media. Ever since their wedding, both have frequently been trolled online, with many netizens bringing up their past relationships and accusing them of infidelity involving their former spouses, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal.

Now, two years after Shoaib and Sana’s marriage, Umair Jaswal has shared a social media post about cheating that has caught the attention of fans. The singer recently took to his Instagram account and shared a quote that read, “Sorry, you can’t hang out with us if you cheat on your partner. This is what we should normalize in 2026.”

The quote strongly emphasises boycotting men and women who cheat on their partners. Many followers believe the message reflects Umair’s personal experience, as he was reportedly a victim of betrayal in a relationship.

Soon after the post surfaced online, several fans reacted in the comments section, agreeing with the sentiment. Many users said that cheating in relationships should be openly condemned and that people should stand for honesty rather than supporting such behaviour.

Shoaib Malik’s recent post on personal life

Meanwhile, there were rumours recently that Shoaib Malik is tying knot again. Slamming the speculations, he issued a lengthy public statement on March 1, 2026, condemning the “false and fabricated” stories about his personal life. He clarified that he has only been married twice, first to Sania Mirza, following the legal conclusion of his earlier union, and currently to actress Sana Javed.

He explained that his marriage with Sania Mirza ended in early 2023 by mutual consent, and both decided to co-parent their son. Only after that did he remarry. “I’ve always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted,” Malik said in his statement.

He also expressed concern over how the rumours have affected his loved ones, especially his son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who is now old enough to read such stories online.

“I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed. My son is now at an age where he will read these false and fabricated stories. These accusations, spread for views and mere pennies of earnings, are causing distress to those I care about,” he wrote

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik was earlier married to Sania Mirza. Meanwhile, Sana Javed was previously married to Umair Jaswal. The actress ended her marriage with Umair in 2023 and later tied the knot with Shoaib Malik in January 2024.

Umair Jaswal has since moved on in his personal life. The singer is now married to a woman named Nabiha, with whom he had a private Nikah ceremony in October 2024.