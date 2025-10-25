Did Virat Kohli really date this Bigg Boss Telugu 9 contestant?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to keep audiences hooked with its mix of drama, suspense, and emotional moments. Every day inside the house brings new twists, fights, and unexpected turns that entertain viewers across the country. From heated arguments to friendship betrayals, the housemates are giving their best to stay in the game and win hearts.

Sanjjanaa Galrani’s Strong Comeback

One contestant who has made a strong impression this season is actress and model Sanjjanaa Galrani. Known for her confident personality and fearless attitude, she has gained a solid fan following through her gameplay. Telugu audiences remember her from Bujjigadu, where she played Trisha’s sister, and she has also appeared in several Kannada films, including the bold Dandupalya 2.

But do you know Sanjjanaa was once linked to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli? Yes, according to reports, their friendship began during the 2011 IPL when she supported Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). She was often seen cheering for the team in the stands and was spotted chatting with Kohli during matches. Rumours spread that they met at a party hosted by Vijay Mallya and briefly dated before parting ways. However, neither of them confirmed the relationship.

Inside the Bigg Boss House

In the house, Sanjjanaa recently found herself in the middle of several arguments. She clashed with Kalyan and Thanuja, creating some viral moments on social media. During the captaincy task called Wanted Peta, she played the role of Sanjanaa Silencer, one of the gang leaders competing against Mass Madhuri. The fun-filled task brought laughter, drama, and intense competition among contestants.

Captaincy and Chaos

Meanwhile, Emmanuel won the week’s captaincy after performing strongly in the “Focus” task. The house also witnessed emotional moments when wildcard contestant Ayesha left due to health issues. With unexpected twists and rising tension, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Emmanuel’s leadership changes the game.