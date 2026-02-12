Did you know Adnan Sami has a granddaughter too? See her photos

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Adnan Sami is back in the spotlight for a heartwarming reason, as photos of his granddaughter have begun circulating widely on social media. The pictures were shared by his son, Pakistani actor and musician Azaan Sami Khan, who is a proud father of two children from his first marriage.

For the unversed, Azaan was married to his childhood friend Sophia Bilgrami at the age of 20, and the couple share a son, Ibrahim, and a daughter, Laila. They parted ways amicably in 2022, and their children currently live with their mother in London, while Azaan often visits them and remains closely involved in their lives.

On Thursday, February 12, Azaan celebrated his daughter’s birthday and posted a series of adorable father-daughter moments on Instagram, which quickly caught fans’ attention. The unseen pictures show the duo sharing warm and joyful moments, drawing praise from followers across social media.

For the unversed, Azaan Sami Khan is the son of Adnan Sami and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, who were married in the 1990s and later divorced. Adnan Sami is now married to Roya Faryabi, with whom he has a daughter named Medina.

On the professional front, Azaan continues to make a mark in the entertainment industry. He has composed music for popular films such as Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Superstar and Parey Hut Love, and was last seen in the drama serial Main Manto Nahi Hoon.