Did you know Sridevi was offered a role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali?

Hyderabad: Sridevi, often called the evergreen beauty, was one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema. She worked in more than 300 films across South Indian cinema and Bollywood. With blockbusters like Mr. India, Chandni, Nagina, Lamhe, and English Vinglish, she became India’s first true female superstar. Her acting, charm, and grace made her a legend admired by millions.

On February 24, 2018, Sridevi passed away in Dubai at just 54 years old. The reason was accidental drowning. Her sudden death shocked the film industry and left fans heartbroken.

Do you know Sridevi was offered the powerful role of Sivagami in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali? The role later went to Ramya Krishnan, and rumours claimed Sridevi had refused because of her demands.

Boney Kapoor Speaks Out

Recently, Sridevi’s husband, producer Boney Kapoor, shared the real story on the YouTube show Game Changers. He said, “The film with Rajamouli didn’t happen, but I still have his text saying he was a fan of Sridevi as an actor. After speaking to her, his respect for her increased multifold. She didn’t work in the film because of the confusion created by the producers.”

He explained further, “When Rajamouli left the room, the producers offered her less money than what she got for English Vinglish. She wasn’t a struggling actor. You’re getting mileage out of her, which includes both Hindi and Tamil. Why would I want my wife to do that?”

Boney also accused producer Shobu Yarlagadda of misleading Rajamouli. He said, “These producers fed Rajamouli with wrong things. To say she was unprofessional is wrong. So many directors like Yash Chopra and Rakesh Roshan worked with her. Why would they do that if she was unprofessional?”

In the end, actress Ramya Krishnan played Sivagami and delivered a powerful performance that won hearts across the nation. Baahubali went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, grossing more than Rs. 600 crore at the box office and starting a pan-India trend in filmmaking.