When someone says Jaipur, the mind instantly travels to royal palaces, pink-hued streets, and desert sunsets. But here’s a lesser-known surprise. You don’t have to travel all the way to Rajasthan to find a Jaipur. Tucked away in Telangana is a small town that shares the same name, quietly existing far from the tourist spotlight. Curious to know more about this hidden Jaipur closer home? Read on to discover .

Exploring Telangana’s Jaipur

Hidden in northern Telangana, Jaipur is a small yet fascinating town located in the Mancherial district. This Jaipur doesn’t flaunt forts of sandstone or bustling bazaars; instead, it offers something refreshingly different: a blend of powerful industry, ancient history, dense forests, and river landscapes. Perfect for a short road trip, it’s an offbeat destination waiting to be explored.

Where Industry Meets Nature

Jaipur, Telangana, is a mandal headquarters situated about 245 km from Hyderabad. Unlike its desert namesake, this town sits amid the fertile Pranhita-Godavari river basin, surrounded by greenery.

It also lies in Telangana’s coal belt, making it an important industrial hub. What makes Jaipur interesting is this contrast to quiet rural life existing alongside massive power plants and mining infrastructure.

What Can You Explore?

(All within a comfortable 1–2 hour drive from Jaipur)

One of the best things about Jaipur is that every major attraction nearby can be covered without long travel hours, making it ideal for a relaxed weekend itinerary.

1.Singareni Thermal Power Project (STPP)

(Image Source: X)

Just 4 km from Jaipur lies the impressive Singareni Thermal Power Project. Its towering cooling structures dominate the skyline and offer a striking visual contrast against open fields and greenery. The surrounding township is well-planned and surprisingly scenic, making the drive itself enjoyable.

2. Gandhari Fort (Gaandhaari Khilla)

(Image source: Wikipedia)

About 25 km away, roughly an hour’s drive is Gandhari Fort, built during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty. This hilltop fort is a treat for history lovers and trekkers alike. Ancient ruins, rock-cut sculptures, and sweeping views of dense forests give you a glimpse into Telangana’s medieval past.

3. Shivvaram Crocodile Sanctuary

(Image source: Facebook)

Nature enthusiasts will love the Shivaram Crocodile Sanctuary, located about 30 km from Jaipur. Set along the banks of the Godavari River, this sanctuary is one of the rare places in the state where you can see freshwater marsh crocodiles in their natural habitat.

4. Gudem Gutta Satyanarayana Swamy Temple

Around 47 km away, still well within a 1-2 hour drive is the peaceful Gudem Gutta Satyanarayana Swamy Temple. Perched on a hilltop, the temple offers stunning views of the river and forests below. It’s an ideal stop for those seeking serenity, spirituality, and scenic beauty.

Getting There Is Easy

A road trip from Hyderabad takes 4.5 to 5 hours via NH-63, passing through changing rural landscapes that reflect the heart of Telangana.

If you prefer trains, frequent services run to Mancherial Railway Station, from where Jaipur is just an 18 km taxi ride.

It’s a place where power plants rise near forests, ancient forts overlook modern roads, and every major attraction is just a short drive away.

So next time someone says Jaipur, pause and ask: “Which one?” Because Telangana’s Jaipur might just surprise them and you.