Different laws being followed in the country for Hindus and Muslims: Congress

Saharanpur: Congress MP from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, on Sunday alleged that the government was following “two types of laws” for Hindus and Muslims, as he called into question police action against the desecrators of a mausoleum in Fatehpur and arrests of Muslims in Bareilly.

Masood, while talking to PTI, accused the police of implicating innocent Muslims in false cases connected to the last month’s violence in Bareilly.

On September 26, locals in Bareilly gathered in a large number after Friday prayers over the cancellation of a protest called over ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters and a clash between them and police ensued.

Several people were injured in the confrontation, with police filing 10 FIRs and booking hundreds of people, most of them unidentified, in its wake.

Also Read Bareilly violence: Another aide of cleric Tauqeer Raza arrested

More than 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides, and some relatives, have been arrested so far.

Masood claimed that he had been placed under house arrest ahead of his visit to violence-hit Bareilly on October 1.

On vandalisation of the Fatehpur mausoleum in August, Masood said, “When people enter the shrine in Fatehpur and vandalise it or stand on graves and desecrate them, no action is taken. Neither police batons are used, nor are limbs broken, nor are bullets fired.”

During the Kanwar Yatra, he said, roadside eateries are vandalised, set on fire, looted, passersby are assaulted, and yet no action is taken. Instead, authorities try to “pacify people through persuasion.”

“But if someone stands with a poster (saying ‘I Love Muhammad’), you (the police) will break their arms and legs, and even shoot them in the legs. So, the truth is that different laws apply to two different communities,” he alleged.

The lawmaker accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “destroying” democracy and said the atmosphere in UP was not far from peaceful.

“So much hatred is being created that it becomes difficult to live in the country. Peace and harmony are completely destroyed. If the environment deteriorates, the common man of the country will suffer,” he said.

On the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign, Masood said he does not consider the display of the posters appropriate.

“There is no need for posters to show love for the Prophet Muhammad. Being a Muslim in itself guarantees that one has love for the Prophet in one’s heart,” he said.

Masood also warned his community members to be wary of making any such gesture as that attracts authorities’ attention.

“They should understand that the government wants to target them. In such a situation, they should not allow themselves to be targeted,” he said.

On August 11, members of Hindu right-wing outfits vandalised a mausoleum in Fatehpur, claiming that it was a temple site and they had a right to pray there.

A day later, the police booked more than 150 people, including 10 named individuals, for damaging public property and disturbing the peace.