Diljit Dosanjh to Kareena Kapoor: ‘Tera ni main lover’

The still is from the upcoming song titled ‘Naina’ from the film, which is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Updated: 1st March 2024 2:34 pm IST
Bollywood actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Diljit Dosanjh has confessed his love for Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, going by his latest post on social media.

Diljit, who will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena in ‘Crew’, took to Instagram, where he dropped a few stills from the upcoming film.

In the pictures, Diljit looks dapper in a brown embroidered shirt paired with light brown pants. He is seen embracing Kareena, who looks every inch gorgeous in an all-red backless outfit.

The still is from the upcoming song titled ‘Naina’ from the film, which is directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

The film also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kapil Sharma.

The motley of pictures has the song ‘Lover’, which was dropped two years ago by Diljit, playing in the background.

The singer captioned the post: “Tera ni main lover.”

‘Crew’, which will release on March 29, revolves around three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations.

