Diljit Dosanjh’s concert tickets sold on fake Zomato, 3 held

Gurugram: Gurugram police have arrested a web designer, accused of selling tickets for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh‘s concert on a fake Zomato website in a 2024 case, police said on Wednesday, May 13.

Police said they arrested the two accused in the case, Nitin and Vishnu, earlier and have since been searching for the designer who was on the run.

According to police, Zomato filed a complaint on September 17, 2024, with the Cyber Police Station South, alleging that fraudsters created a fake website and Instagram page resembling Zomato’s and were illegally selling tickets to Diljit’s concert.

Zomato was the official ticketing partner for the concert.

The company said the fraud resulted in losses for both the company and fans.

Police arrested the third accused on Tuesday, May 12, identified as Priyanshu Kushwah (22), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. He completed his Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from Ghaziabad in 2024 and was currently working as a freelance website designer in Dehradun, police said.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed that he created the fake website at the behest of his friend Nitin, for which he received only Rs 5,000. We are questioning the accused,” said the Gurugram police spokesperson.