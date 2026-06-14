Hyderabad: In a world of crowded tourist hotspots and busy holiday destinations, finding a place where nature still takes centre stage can feel like a discovery. Tucked away in Andhra Pradesh’s picturesque Konaseema region, Dindi is one such hidden gem.

Surrounded by coconut groves, tranquil backwaters, winding canals and lush greenery, this peaceful destination offers Hyderabad travellers a chance to slow down and experience a different side of coastal Andhra.

How to Reach Dindi

Located about 500 km from Hyderabad, Dindi can be reached in 9 to 10 hours by road. Travellers can also take a train or flight to Rajahmundry and continue by road for about 70-80 km (around 2 hours) to reach this scenic backwater destination.

Cruising Through the Backwaters

Known as Andhra Pradesh’s “Coconut Country,” Dindi is famous for its peaceful backwaters. A boat ride through the canals offers beautiful views of coconut groves, green fields and village life. Sunrise and sunset cruises are especially popular for their stunning scenery.

Where the River Meets the Sea

A short drive from Dindi leads to Antarvedi Beach, where the mighty Godavari River merges with the Bay of Bengal. Unlike many crowded beaches, Antarvedi offers a peaceful atmosphere and breathtaking views. Visitors often spend hours enjoying the cool breeze, watching fishing boats and admiring spectacular sunsets. Dolphins are occasionally spotted near the river mouth, adding a touch of excitement to the visit.

Spiritual and Cultural Experiences

The famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Antarvedi is a major attraction for devotees and travellers alike. Located near the river-sea confluence, it is often referred to as “Dakshin Varanasi” because of its spiritual significance.

Another interesting stop near Dindi is Peruru Heritage Village, which showcases the traditional charm of the Konaseema region. With its old-style homes, peaceful lanes and beautiful surroundings, the village offers visitors a chance to experience rural Andhra’s cultural heritage and slower pace of life. It is an ideal place for a leisurely walk and a glimpse into traditions that have been preserved for generations.

A Paradise for Nature Lovers

Nature enthusiasts should not miss a visit to Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, one of India’s largest mangrove ecosystems. Rich in biodiversity, the sanctuary is home to numerous bird species and offers excellent opportunities for photography and wildlife spotting.

Where to Stay and What to Eat

Dindi offers comfortable riverside resorts and hotels that allow guests to wake up to beautiful views of the backwaters. Many properties also arrange boating and village tours. Food lovers can enjoy authentic Andhra cuisine, fresh seafood, prawns, fish curries and traditional meals served on banana leaves. The region’s coconut-based dishes are a must-try.

Why Dindi Deserves a Place on Your Travel List

For Hyderabad travellers looking for a refreshing break from city life, Dindi offers the perfect blend of nature, culture, spirituality and relaxation. With its peaceful backwaters, scenic landscapes and warm hospitality, this charming destination proves that some of the best travel experiences are found away from the usual tourist trail.