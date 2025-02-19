Dipika Kakar EXITS Celebrity Masterchef; Top 9 contestants list

Mumbai: Celebrity MasterChef is currently one of the most-watched cooking reality shows on Indian television. It has been serving up drama and excitement, but a shocking update has left fans disappointed. Hosted by Farah Khan, the show has been, featuring popular contestants like Dipika Kakar, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Taboli, Gaurav Khanna among others.

However, a latest update about one contestant exiting the show midway has left fans shocked. Guess who?

Dipika Kakar quits Celebrity Masterchef

Popular television actress and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar has officially quit the reality cooking show midway, citing health concerns.

Dipika, who made a grand comeback to television with this show, was already missing from the Holi special episode, sparking speculations. Now, source have confirmed that she has stepped away due to severe arm pain from an old injury. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, had earlier shared in his vlog that doctors advised her to rest and avoid excessive movement.

Fans were eagerly rooting for Dipika’s journey on the show, but her health took priority. While her exit is a setback, the competition continues to heat up. With comedian Chandan Prabhakar and singer Abhijeet Sawant already eliminated, Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka has entered as a wild card contestant, adding a fresh twist to the game.

Top 9 Contestants

The remaining contestants battling it out include —

Gaurav Khanna Nikki Tamboli Tejasswi Prakash Archana Gautam Usha Nadkarni Rajiv Adatia Kabita Singh Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu Ayesha Jhulka

What do you think about Dipika’s exit? Comment below.