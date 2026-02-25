Dipika Kakar hospitalised again, Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update

Hyderabad: Dipika Kakar, who was diagnosed with liver cancer last year, recently faced another health issue. In May 2025, she was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour, leading to a major surgery in June 2025, where 22% of her liver was removed. Since then, she has been undergoing treatment. However, in February 2026, she developed a new concern, a 13mm cyst in her stomach.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika’s husband, provided an update on her health via his social media. On February 24, 2026, he shared that Dipika’s cyst removal procedure had been successful. He thanked their fans for their prayers, saying, “Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi’s procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine, bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry.” He reassured everyone that there was no cause for concern.

The Cyst Diagnosis

Dipika had been experiencing mild stomach pain for a couple of days, which worsened by February 20, 2026. After a CT scan, doctors discovered the 13mm cyst. Shoaib expressed their relief that everything else was normal. They had previously feared that the aggressive liver cancer could return, but the cyst was caught early and did not show up on the PET scan in December 2025. The doctor recommended burning the cyst instead of opting for major surgery.

Treatment Adjustments

Dipika, who had been on targeted therapy for her liver cancer, will now begin immunotherapy as part of her treatment plan. Shoaib explained that this might change her treatment plan, potentially stopping oral chemotherapy and replacing it with proper immunotherapy. Dipika expressed her anxiety but found strength in her family and fans.

Dipika got emotional as she shared her feelings about her ongoing battle with cancer. She expressed concern for her family, especially her son, Ruhaan. Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful and grateful for the support she has received from Shoaib, her family, and her fans.