Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s 1st appearance with newborn

Mumbai: Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently welcomed their first child, baby boy on June 21st. As the actress had a premature baby, the child and the mother were admitted to the hospital until further recovery.

Now both Dipika and the baby boy have been discharged from the hospital. The videos which are doing rounds on the internet, show Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, finally taking their child home. In the video, we can see Shoaib holding the baby close to his chest as they pose for pictures and greet the paparazzi. Watch the video below.

Fans are excited to see a glimpse of the baby and the actress in good health and are showering them with love and blessings.

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018 and conceived their first child last year but Dipika suffered a miscarriage.