Dipke declined offer to attend grandmother’s funeral: Delhi Police

The police response came after Dipke's mother accused the Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother's demise, claiming he was unreachable.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Elderly woman in yellow saree and glasses sitting on the ground.
Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke (left)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday said Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke was informed of his grandmother’s death with due sensitivity and offered assistance to travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he declined the offer.

The police response came after Dipke’s mother accused the Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother’s demise, claiming he was unreachable.

In its response, Delhi Police said the information regarding his grandmother’s death was promptly conveyed to Dipke, who was also informed of the scheduled funeral time.

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“He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail the same,” the police said.

Dipke is among the three CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police from inside the aircraft on Saturday in connection with the party’s protest at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar.

The police had denied permission, citing procedural requirements and prohibitory orders in force in the New Delhi area.

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Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were put under preventive arrest following their detention, but were released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate in Delhi.

They were released on condition that they would not “breach peace” for a year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

In a statement, the CJP called the release of the three leaders a “major legal victory”.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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