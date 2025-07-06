Diploma must be treated on par with intermediate courses, Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court stated that a two-year diploma certificate should be treated as equivalent to intermediate courses.

A single bench Justice K Lakshman made it clear that a Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering offered by the Telangana Board of Technical Education and Training should be treated on par with intermediate courses.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Kampela Harish, who complained that his diploma for technical education was not accepted by the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education.

His counsel argued that according to an order issued by the board of technical education in 2001, the board of technical education stated that diploma holders were on par with their intermediate courses.

The education department replied that diploma courses offered by the board of technical education do not contain Telugu and English language, a prerequisite for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education.

However, the High Court turned down their contention.