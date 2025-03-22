Direct flights from Hyderabad airport to 10 international destinations soon

Discussions are being held regarding initiation of flights from Hyderabad to Paris, Australia, Kathmandu, Krabi, Jakarta, and Denpasar over the next one year.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, is set to commence flights to 10 new international destinations shortly.

Currently, the airport operates direct flights to 22 international destinations. The expansion will take place in phases with the first one involving flights from Hyderabad to Hong Kong, Hanoi, Addis Ababa, and Amsterdam in the next six months.

Discussions are also underway to offer services to Paris, Australia, Kathmandu, Krabi, Jakarta, and Denpasar within a year.

These direct flights are going to benefit Indian students flying to France and Australia, who now have a 14-hour layover in Singapore. Direct routes are likely to reduce the travel time by half to about seven to eight hours. In the same vein, travellers to Paris have to make a transit stop in West Asia, Delhi, or Mumbai before they finally reach their destination.

“We are working with global airlines to look at new routes. With the signing of bilateral agreements, there is considerable interest in linking Hyderabad to newer destinations like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Central Asian nations like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” stated GMR Hyderabad Airport CEO, Pradeep Panicker, in a statement.

