Direct Speaker to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam: BJP to Telangana HC

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Nirmal, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking the disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender for defecting to the Congress party after being elected on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

In his petition, Reddy stated that the office of the Telangana Assembly Speaker is not even accepting his petition seeking Danam’s disqualification.

He has urged the High Court to direct the Speaker’s office to first receive his disqualification petition against Danam Nagender.

The High Court is set to hear petitions related to the disqualification of defectors on July 11, 2024. Reddy’s petition is one of those that will be taken up by the court