Discover Haql: Saudi Arabia’s coastal gem on Gulf of Aqaba

Haql Governorate, a serene coastal region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region, offers a captivating blend of pristine beaches, stunning desert landscapes, and abundant water sources, attracting centuries of travellers.

Haql, historically a station on the Egyptian Haj route, was known for its abundance of wells and surface water “eyes” near its coasts.

Haql was mentioned in Arab travellers’ and orientalists’ books as a water supply station.

Located 220 kilometers north of Tabuk city, the Haql Governorate boasts a moderate climate and diverse natural beauty, earning it the title of a “pearl” on the Kingdom’s coast, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The 28-kilometer coastline offers numerous attractions such as Al-Durra Corniche, Al-Wasl Island, and numerous beach pools, making it a treasure trove for tourists.

Al Wasl Island, located south of the governorate, is a popular tourist attraction due to its sandy beach, azure waters, and gradual depths. Its sunset scene and beach pools attract swimmers and nature enthusiasts.

The Hasma Desert, characterized by towering mountains and sandstone rocks, is a captivating sight for travellers, with paintings showcasing its natural purity and enchanting appeal.

Haql Governorate offers visitors a tranquil and unforgettable escape with its unique blend of coastal beauty and desert charm.