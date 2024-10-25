Discover this hidden French Colony a few hours from Hyderabad

India‘s history is a rich tapestry woven from centuries of cultural exchanges, trade, and, at times, colonization by various foreign powers. While the British influence in India is widely known, other European powers, including the Portuguese, Dutch, and French, also left significant imprints across the country. Each colonial force established its own strongholds, from Goa’s Portuguese churches to Dutch trading posts along the Malabar Coast.

One such enclave that remains lesser known but equally captivating is Yanam, located within the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Governed as part of the Union Territory of Puducherry, Yanam showcases a blend of French architectural styles, cultural customs, and local traditions that come together to create a truly unique destination.

In this feature, Siasat.com invites you to explore Yanam’s distinctive colonial charm—from its quaint streets and historic monuments to its riverside promenades that evoke a bygone era. Join us as we uncover the stories and sights that make Yanam a living reminder of India’s vibrant, multifaceted heritage.

Yanam: A French-inspired getaway

Yanam’s blend of French and Telugu cultures nicknamed “Frelugu,” offers a unique travel experience with a variety of things to do. From historical architecture to vibrant festivals and scenic riverbanks, here are some must-do activities for a memorable stay in this coastal gem:

1. Explore French Colonial Landmarks

Yanam’s French legacy is evident in its historical architecture. Begin with St. Anne’s Church, built in 1769, which features vibrant stained-glass windows and a serene ambiance. Another iconic structure is the Palais de Justice, established by French missionaries in 1846, with antique French-imported furnishings and an aura that transports you back in time. Walking through these landmarks, visitors can experience the remnants of French colonial history that have remained intact in this quaint town.

2. Visit the Temples of Yanam

The Dravidian-style temples of Yanam are an enchanting contrast to its French buildings. The Meesala Venkanna Temple, dating back to the 15th century, is a must-visit. Built by the kings of Rajamahendravaram, this temple is dedicated to Lord Venkanna Bapu and features intricately carved idols. The temple’s fascinating history includes its role in allowing child marriages during British rule when such ceremonies were legal under French governance, leading locals to dub Yanam as Kalyanapuram (City of Weddings).

3. Stroll through the Mangalvaram Santa Market

For a taste of local life, visit the bustling Mangalvaram Santa (Tuesday Market), where locals gather to buy and sell everything from fresh produce to handmade goods. Historically, this market was known for selling foreign goods, smuggled in from French-controlled territories, adding to its intrigue. Today, it remains a lively spot where visitors can immerse themselves in the local shopping culture.

4. Experience Cultural Festivals

Yanam hosts a number of vibrant festivals throughout the year. The Brahmotsavam, a ten-day event dedicated to Lord Venkanna Bapu, fills the town with processions, music, and dance every September. The annual Fête de Pondichéry showcases French-Indian cultural fusion through a variety of performances, local delicacies, and art, celebrating Yanam’s unique heritage. It also hosts Catholic Festival every year.

5. Savor Local Delicacies

No trip to Yanam is complete without tasting its famed cheeramenu, a fish delicacy named after the cheera (sari) used to catch it. This dish represents Yanam’s rich fishing tradition and is so popular that it’s even exported to France. Try this along with other seafood dishes that reflect the town’s proximity to the coast and its French influence.

6. Discover the Mangrove Forests and Riverbanks

Nature lovers can explore Yanam’s scenic side with a walk along the Godavari River, where lush mangrove forests provide a tranquil escape from the bustling town. The rivers here eventually flow into the sea, creating a scenic environment ideal for a peaceful afternoon walk or a quiet boat ride. The rich biodiversity of the mangroves offers a chance to spot unique flora and fauna while taking in the beauty of this riverside setting.

How to reach from Hyderabad?

Reaching Yanam from Hyderabad is easy, with options to travel by road, air, and train:

By Road: Yanam is approximately 500 km from Hyderabad. You can drive via NH-65 and NH-216, which takes around 9-10 hours, or opt for a bus service from Hyderabad to Yanam. Several private and state-operated buses run frequently along this route.

By Air: The nearest airport to Yanam is Rajahmundry Airport (RJY), about 65 km away. From Hyderabad, you can book a direct flight to Rajahmundry, followed by a 1.5-hour taxi ride to reach Yanam.

By Train: Kakinada is the nearest major railway station, about 25 km from Yanam. You can take a train from Hyderabad to Kakinada and then cover the remaining distance by cab or local bus, which takes about 30 minutes.