Discussion on demand for grants for Health Ministry in LS today

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday will take up a discussion followed by voting on demand for grants for the Health and Family Welfare Ministry for 2024-25.

Discussion and voting on demand for grants for Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is also slated for the day.

According to the list of business, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda will move a motion in the Lower House on Friday for the election of one member to the Governing Council of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong.

Union MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal will make a statement regarding government business during the remaining part of the ongoing Lok Sabha session.

The Lower House will continue the discussion on a resolution moved by Congress MP Shafi Paramabil on July 26, which seeks appropriate measures to regulate airfare in the country.

Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne is slated to move a resolution in the Lok Sabha, urging the government to take appropriate measures to regulate private financial companies operating in the country and making provision for punitive action against them in case of violation and harassment of the customers by these companies.

BJP MP Smita Uday Wagh will move a resolution, seeking immediate steps by the government to approve the inclusion of the Lower Tapti Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and release necessary funds for the construction of the project in a time-bound manner.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai will move a resolution, urging the government to take immediate measures for the welfare of the weaver’s community and provide them with adequate assistance and support to ameliorate their hardship and sufferings.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a statutory resolution in the Rajya Sabha, which seeks to amend the First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act.

Union MoS L. Murugan will make a statement regarding Government Business for the remaining part of the ongoing session of the Rajya Sabha.

Union MoS for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 67th Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on ‘Scheme for Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities – An Evaluation’.

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will move a motion in the Rajya Sabha for the election to the Rubber Board.

Similarly, Union MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal will move a motion in the Upper House for the election to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.

The Rajya Sabha will also take up discussion on the working of the New and Renewable Energy Ministry.