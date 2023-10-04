Disgruntled Congress leader Nandikanti Sridhar joins BRS

Hyderabad: The former president of the Medchal-Malkajigiri District Congress Committee (DCC), Nandikanti Sridhar, formally joined the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday.

Sridhar’s decision to leave the Congress was rooted in his dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership, particularly after Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and his son Rohith Rao joined the Congress. The father-son duo were given assurance that they will be floated from the Malkajgiri and Medak assembly constituencies. Sridhar had been eyeing the Malkajgiri seat for a long time.

Hanumanth Rao and his son formally joined the Congress in Delhi in the presence of senior AICC leaders recently.

Sridhar’s entry into the BRS is expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape of the Malkajgiri constituency.

KT Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS and a minister, extended a warm welcome to Sridhar. He acknowledged Sridhar’s long-standing dedication to the Congress but emphasised that Sridhar had decided to change his allegiance due to perceived injustices.

Rama Rao assured Sridhar and his supporters that they would be duly recognised for their contributions to the BRS. He urged all BRS leaders in the Malkajgiri constituency to work together cohesively to secure victory for the party’s candidate.