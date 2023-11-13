Disgruntled YSRTP leaders join BRS, slam Sharmila for backing Congress

Hyderabad: Several key leaders from YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), including Gattu Ramachandra Rao, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Monday. The move comes after YSRTP president YS Sharmila decided not to contest in the upcoming Assembly Elections and extended her unconditional support to Congress.

BRS leader Harish Rao welcomed YSRTP leaders into the BRS fold. During the joining ceremony, Harish Rao recalled the scepticism and challenges faced by the BRS from leaders of the Seemandhra regions. “Leaders like N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who doubted the statehood of Telangana, were proven wrong. Today, Telangana stands as the only state in India to supply uninterrupted 24×7 power to all, including free power to farmers. BRS schemes have turned into inspirational model schemes now replicated by the Centre and other states.”

Furthermore, Harish Rao criticized YS Sharmila’s approach and leadership and accused her of failing to contribute meaningfully to the party or the people’s welfare. “YS Sharmila, rather than working for the party and people, resorted to unparliamentary language against KCR, who is of her father’s age. Her approach lacked the political maturity and dedication that this role demands and now, she is supporting Congress.”

He added, “The Congress leaders, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, have insulted the struggle for Telangana statehood. Their actions are disrespectful to the memories and sacrifices of the martyrs who fought for our state.”

Sharmila’s announcement to support the Congress led to a dissent within YSRTP ranks. Last week, several members of YSRTP voiced their opposition and feeling of being betrayed by YS Sharmila.