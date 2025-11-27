Distraught over daughter’s wedding cancellation, Andhra man ends life

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, November 26, after his daughter’s wedding got cancelled.

The deceased, R Srinivas Rao, was a real estate businessman. While his wife, daughter and son live in Hyderabad, Rao lived with his mother in Andhra Pradesh.

Srinivas’s daughter works as a nurse in a Hyderabad-based private hospital. In March, she was engaged to a bank employee from Andhra.

The wedding was fixed for November 25; however, the groom called it off, without giving a proper explanation.

Srinivas tried to convince the groom’s family to reconsider their decision, but in vain.

On the day of the wedding, Srinivas informed his mother that he was going to attend a wedding in Vizianagram.

The following day, he was found dead in his car with a bottle of pesticide. On information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Srinivas’s mother was also informed about his death.

Before taking his life, the dejected father sent a suicide note on WhatsApp to his son, his two brothers-in-law and a friend, saying that he was deeply distressed.