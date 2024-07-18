‘Divorce is never easy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s emotional Insta move

Mumbai: The rumors of a separation between Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai, have been circulating on social media for a while now. And now, these speculations gained more attention when Abhishek liked a journalist’s post on Instagram discussing divorce.

The post included an article from Indian Express’ Eye magazine, with the words “When love stops being easy” prominently displayed. The caption went on to say, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?”

The separation rumors intensified after Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived at the Ambani event at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai separately on July 12. Aishwarya arrived at the star-studded wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, while Abhishek attended the event with his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. They posed for the paparazzi along with Shweta Bachchan, her husband Nikhil Nanda, and their children, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. Despite the rumors, both have continued to focus on their careers. Aishwarya’s latest film was Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ and Abhishek recently appeared in R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer.’

The rumors have been swirling for a while, but the couple has not made any official statements regarding their relationship status. Fans and the media alike are eagerly awaiting more information.