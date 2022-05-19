Divya Agarwal refuses to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, why?

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is making a lot of headlines these days. The stunt-based reality show is likely to begin the shoot from June first week. All the contestants who have signed the show are likely to jet to the shoot location — Cape Town in South Africa by May 27.

Divya Agarwal rejects KKK 12

It was earlier reported that Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner and actress Divya Agarwal is going to participate in KKK 12. Fans were quite excited to see her perform dangerous stunts. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as Divya has turned down the offer.

A source close to the development informed Times Of India, “Divya was a perfect name for the makers as she has a daredevil attitude but her calendar was chalked out. Divya tried her best to make dates work out but her calendar was already full and it was impossible for her to take up the stunt-based reality show.”

This news has surely left her fans disappointed.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

Meanwhile, contestants who are set to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are — Munawar Faruqui, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, among others.