Diwali cleanup turns treasure hunt, family finds Rs 2 lakh in old Rs 2000 notes

What started as a routine Diwali cleaning chore turned into unexpectedly hitting a jackpot. Rahul Kumar, a Reddit user, shared a post on Saturday, revealing how a day of house cleaning led to the shocking discovery of Rs 2 lakhs in the old 2,000 rupee banknotes hidden in a corner of their house.

The post titled “Biggest Diwali Safai of 2025”, has gone viral.

“During Diwali safai, my mom found Rs 2 lakh in old 2000 rupee notes…hidden inside an old DTH box, probably kept there by my desi dad back in demonetisation times. We haven’t told him yet,” Kumar wrote.

With the user asking for suggestions on how to proceed, the comments ranged from amusement to sound financial advice.

One user said, “They are still a legal tender despite being phased out. You can get them exchanged only at designated RBI offices with a 20K limit.”

Another commented, “May god give me this much money that I forget after stashing Rs 2 lakh.”

“Just go to your nearest RBI centre and exchange after filling the declaration. These Rs 2000 notes are not demonetised, only removed from circulation, but just remember to exchange in 5-10 batches,” a different user said.

In May 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination notes from circulation.

The facility for exchanging old Rs 2000 notes is available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank. The limit is capped at Rs 20,000 per transaction.