DJs with drug record to face tougher norms at Hyderabad pubs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in collaboration with Cyberabad police, has begun conducting random drug tests on DJs performing in pubs across Hyderabad and Cyberabad. This new measure primarily targets foreign DJs as part of an effort to curb drug abuse and create safer nightlife environments.

As per a Times of India report, event organisers are now required to submit a conduct certificate for any DJ with a prior history of drug-related offences.

The crackdown comes amid increased surveillance at nearly 90 pubs in Hyderabad, following a disturbing pattern where DJs were found to be involved in drug supply operations.

In the past six months, seven DJs have been arrested for allegedly facilitating drug distribution during events. Police noted that these individuals played a dual role of performing as entertainers while acting as intermediaries for drug peddlers, especially those dealing in synthetic substances.