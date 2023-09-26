DMK will be consulted on inducting AIADMK in INDIA bloc: Pawar

"The DMK is an associate of INDIA bloc partners. So no decision related to this will be taken without consulting DMK or Stalin," Pawar told reporters.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 7:49 pm IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said DMK or its chief MK Stalin will be consulted for any decision on bringing AIADMK under the INDIA bloc.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Ending its four-year-old ties with the BJP, the AIADMK on Monday announced walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said it would lead a separate front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read
AIADMK severs ties with BJP, passes resolution to exit NDA

“The DMK is an associate of INDIA bloc partners. So no decision related to this will be taken without consulting DMK or Stalin,” Pawar told reporters when asked whether efforts will be made to bring AIADMK under the INDIA bloc.

MS Education Academy

The INDIA alliance is a coalition of 28 opposition parties aiming to take on the Bharatiya Janta Party-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 7:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button