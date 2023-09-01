DMRC starts special drive to stop entry of male passengers in women coaches

The drive will be jointly conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and DMRP on all lines of the network for the next 10 days.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro on Friday started a special drive to stop the entry of male passengers in the coaches reserved for women, a DMRC official said.

“The drive will be jointly conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and DMRP from 6 p.m to 10 p.m on all lines of the network for the next 10 days till September 10,” said the official.

“We also plan to continue with intensified surprise checks across the network even after the conclusion of such drives as it accords highest priority to the safety of its female passengers,” said the official.

“This drive may be extended further after the first 10 days based on the outcome achieved. Necessary punitive action shall be taken against the offenders as per the existing provisions,” he said.

Recently, a brief video clip, shared on X by the well-known page Ghar Ke Kalesh, reveals a tense confrontation involving a man who entered the women’s coach accompanied by a female companion.

In direct violation of the metro authorities’ established rules, the man boldly asserts that he has no intentions of causing discomfort to anyone.

However, this assertion sparks a heated confrontation with a female passenger who questions his disregard for railway regulations.

The situation intensified dramatically when the man’s female companion attempts to physically engage with the protesting woman, as per video.

