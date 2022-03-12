Do employees still prefer to work from home?

New Delhi: After the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, work from home had become new normal. Most of the employees still want to continue with it.

A study conducted by Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform, revealed that 71 percent of employees who took part in the survey still prefer work from home over promotion.

The study also revealed that remote work has also impacted the health of the employees. Around 56 percent of the female respondents revealed that work from home has negatively impacted their mental health whereas, 44 percent of the male respondents believe the same.

Although the model of work has provided flexibility to female employees, it has increased their working hours.

Out of the total respondents, 42 percent prefer the hybrid model of work whereas, 30 percent want work from home permanently.

Citing the benefits of remote work, 48 percent of them said it is time-saving whereas, 43 percent believe that it offers better work/life balance. A flexible work schedule was the reason cited by 43 percent for preferring the model of work.

The respondents also listed the drawback of work from home. ‘Lack of interaction with colleagues’ was cited by 51 percent whereas, ‘not being able to collaborate or communicate effectively’ and ‘noise and distractions’ were cited by 28 and 27 percentages respectively.