Doctor warns after video shows child lying on father while driving

A recent video that has gone viral on social media has sparked serious concerns about child safety in vehicles. The footage shows a young child peacefully sleeping on her father’s lap while he is driving, prompting a stern warning from a doctor about the potential dangers of such behaviour.

In the video, which has garnered thousands of views and shares, a father is seen navigating a car on the road with his daughter comfortably nestled on his lap. A Bollywood song representing their bonding played in the background enhancing the visual. While the moment may appear heartwarming to some, experts are quick to point out the significant risks involved.

Doctor issues stern warning

Sarcastically calling the video ‘adorable’, Dr Ashwin Rajenesh, a doctor from Kerala called the father’s behaviour a “dangerous indulgence of child endangerment.”

“Looks adorable. But in the event of a frontal collision and subsequent airbag deployment, the infant’s skull would be accelerated at ~320km/hr 6-8 inches into the man’s thoracic cage, killing both instantly. Indian parents need a harsh reality check.

I’m sure that this dad loves his daughter dearly, and I really wish to believe that this dangerous indulgence of child endangerment was a singular lapse of his better judgment. Hoping he & other parents can realise the potential dangers involved in such practices, and do better,” he said on X.

Indian parents need a harsh reality check.pic.twitter.com/1KnhIDDwF5 — Ashwin Rajenesh MD (@ashwinrajenesh) July 25, 2024

Many on the social media platform agreed with the doctor’s observations and harshly criticised the father’s behaviour.

The details of where and when the video was shot are yet to be known. The video garnered over 4 lakh views at the time of publishing this article.