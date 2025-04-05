Doctors remove 5-inch needle from driver’s stomach in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical case, doctors at the King Koti District Hospital (Vaidya Vidhan Parishad) in Hyderabad successfully removed a 5-inch-long stitching needle from a driver’s stomach.

The procedure was conducted on Friday by a team of doctors led by Dr. Venkatesh, Dr. Balraj, and anesthesiologist Srimanth.

Murali, a transport vehicle driver residing in Nallakunta, Hyderabad, had been suffering from persistent abdominal pain for the past two to three months.

He described the sensation as if something was pricking him internally. Seeking relief, Murali visited King Koti Hospital last week, where doctors conducted scans and other diagnostic tests.

These revealed the presence of a long needle-like object lodged in his stomach.

Following this discovery, the medical team performed surgery and successfully extracted the foreign object—a 5-inch-long stitching needle.

The doctors were astonished upon seeing the size and nature of the object. Despite their inquiries, Murali chose not to disclose how the needle ended up inside his stomach.