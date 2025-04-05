Doctors remove 5-inch needle from driver’s stomach in Hyderabad

The doctors were astonished upon seeing the size and nature of the object. Despite their inquiries, Murali chose not to disclose how the needle ended up inside his stomach.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th April 2025 7:49 am IST
Doctors remove bottle gourd from farmer's rectum in Madhya Pradesh
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical case, doctors at the King Koti District Hospital (Vaidya Vidhan Parishad) in Hyderabad successfully removed a 5-inch-long stitching needle from a driver’s stomach.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The procedure was conducted on Friday by a team of doctors led by Dr. Venkatesh, Dr. Balraj, and anesthesiologist Srimanth.

Murali, a transport vehicle driver residing in Nallakunta, Hyderabad, had been suffering from persistent abdominal pain for the past two to three months.

MS Creative School

He described the sensation as if something was pricking him internally. Seeking relief, Murali visited King Koti Hospital last week, where doctors conducted scans and other diagnostic tests.

Also Read
AP: Doctors remove brain tumour as patient watches Jr NTR’s movie

These revealed the presence of a long needle-like object lodged in his stomach.

Following this discovery, the medical team performed surgery and successfully extracted the foreign object—a 5-inch-long stitching needle.

The doctors were astonished upon seeing the size and nature of the object. Despite their inquiries, Murali chose not to disclose how the needle ended up inside his stomach.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th April 2025 7:49 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button