Doctor’s suicide note sparks probe; post-mortem shows hanging as cause

Mumbai: The post-mortem report of the female doctor, whose suicide following alleged rape has led to the arrest of two persons, including a police officer, in Maharashtra, has cited ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as cause of death, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old doctor, posted at a government hospital in Satara district in western Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel in Phaltan town on October 23. She left behind a suicide note written on her palm, alleging police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while

Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her, police have said.

The physician’s post-mortem was conducted at a state-run hospital, where her viscera (internal organs) have been preserved and they will be sent for chemical analysis at a forensic science laboratory, the official said.

Her post-mortem report was received on Tuesday and it cited ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as cause of death, he said.

Notably, in medical term asphyxia due to hanging indicates death caused by a lack of oxygen resulting from a person’s body being suspended by a ligature around the neck.

During police investigation, it came to light that the doctor used to write with the right hand and after writing the suicide note on her palm, she clicked a photo of it on mobile phone, according to the official.

The pen used to write the note on the palm was found near the body, he said.