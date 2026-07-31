Documentary on Operation Sindoor announced, check premiere date

The documentary follows the events from the strategic deliberations after the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year to the launch and execution of Operation Sindoor on May 7

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Promotional poster for Operation Sindoor documentary with fighter jets and a woman's face.

Mumbai: Discovery on Friday announced a two-part documentary, “Declassified: Operation Sindoor”, which will chronicle India’s military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The documentary will premiere on Discovery and discovery+ on August 15 from 9 pm to 11 pm.

According to the makers, the series features accounts from representatives of India’s military leadership, ground operatives, defence experts and journalists, and traces the planning and execution of the 88-hour military operation.

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The documentary follows the events from the strategic deliberations after the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year to the launch and execution of Operation Sindoor on May 7, offering a behind-the-scenes account of the conflict.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids, South Asia, Warner Bros Discovery, said the documentary also marks the launch of the company’s new “Declassified” franchise.

“At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are committed to bringing audiences impactful stories that deepen their understanding of the world around them. Declassified: Operation Sindoor also marks the launch of our new Declassified franchise, through which we aim to bring audiences closer to defining moments that have shaped history.

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“For this first documentary, we are honoured to bring perspectives from across all three branches of India’s armed forces alongside key experts and those closest to the operation. Being entrusted with this unprecedented access came with tremendous responsibility, and we approached it with the rigour, sensitivity and authenticity that the subject demands,” Abishek said.

According to the makers, the documentary goes beyond the public narrative to explore the planning, military strategy and key decisions behind Operation Sindoor, while also highlighting the experiences of personnel involved in the mission.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: |   Updated:

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