‘Does the PM agree with Raja Singh’s comments?’ asks Owaisi

Hyderabad: Following BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s remark on Prophet Muhammad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that Singh’s comments were a deliberate attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to damage Muslim sensibilities.

He also referred to the situation as a continuation of the Nupur Sharma case.

According to media reports, “The BJP despises Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad. It appears to be the BJP’s stated policy. I detest the filth spewed by the BJP lawmakers. The voice tape must be forwarded to FSL, and an investigation must be conducted ” Owaisi stated.

“I condemn the comments made by BJP MLA. BJP is unable to see peace in Hyderabad. Is the BJP attempting to tear the nation’s social fabric?” he inquired.

Further, Owaisi said, “I also condemn the slogans (violent) that were raised by protestors and request people to not take law into their hands,”

He continued his rant on the BJP, saying, “The BJP’s explicit policy is to emotionally and medically harm Muslims. Is Nupur Sharma incarcerated? You are still providing her with police protection.”

He asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed with the BJP MLA’s comments and encouraged the state administration to take firm action on the matter.

Earlier, Raja Singh had released a video on the Jai Shree Ram channel on youtube, in which he passed derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. The BJP MLA called it “comedy”, and also abused comedian Munawar Faruqui and his mother two days after the comedian’s show was held in Hyderabad. The Telangana unit of the BJP has also disassociated itself from his statements.

Raja Singh was suspended from the party for violating party rules after he released a video in which he passed derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

After his comment, Several people protested on the streets demanding his arrest. Following his video, the BJP MLA was booked by the Dabeerpura police for his remarks. Many people were also taken into custody by the police on Tuesday after protests broke out.

A case has been registered against Raja Singh under Sections 295(a)- Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs; 153(a)- Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony; 505 (1) (b)- with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity; and 505 (2)- Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes; besides Section 506- Punishment for criminal intimidation, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).