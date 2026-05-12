Dog attack leaves 2-year-old boy injured in Hyderabad

Following the incident, residents expressed dismay over the attack and demanded the government take action against the dog menace.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:41 pm IST
A young boy lying in hospital bed after dog attack in Hyderabad, with medical staff attending to him.
A boy injured in a dog attack is treated by doctors

Hyderabad: A 2-year-old boy was severely injured after being attacked by 10 dogs in Hyderabad’s BN Reddy Nagar on Monday, May 11.

The victim was identified as Advik, a native of Siddipet, who was visiting his aunt’s house in Hyderabad. According to reports, the incident occurred when the boy was playing outside the house.

Family members and neighbours rushed Advik to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment in critical condition. Following the incident , residents expressed dismay over the attack and demanded the government take action against the dog menace. A video shared on social media showed doctors operating on Advik.

Subhan Bakery

The Meerpet police told Siasat.com that the incident occurred at 8:30 PM and that Advik is admitted to a hospital where he is being treated.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:41 pm IST

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