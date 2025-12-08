Dog goes on biting spree in Hyderabad, 36 injured

Hyderabad: A dog went on a biting spree in Rangareddy on Sunday, December 7, and bit 36 people including children.

The incident occurred in Amangal municipality, and an angry mob caught hold of the dog and killed it. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. In a video shared on social media, the victim’s were seen waiting outside a local clinic.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amangal police said that the incident occurred on Sunday evening. Dr Vijay Kumar, a veterinary doctor from Amangal said, “The dog had bitten the people. We have conducted the autopsy on the dog and sent samples for testing if the dog was rabid.”

This is the latest incident of dog bite in Telangana.

Previous incidents

Earlier, on December 5, an 8-year-old girl was injured in a dog attack in Hyderabad’s Shaheen Nagar near Pahadishareef.

The girl’s house is located near Rehmania Masjid. On hearing some noise, she came out and noticed the pack of dogs. When she tried to chase them away, the canines rushed towards her and bit her.

On hearing her screams, a few women came out and shooed the dogs away. The injured girl was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On December 1, A 7-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. The incident occurred in Hayathnagar area when the boy was playing outside his house. A CCTV footage shared on social media shows a pack of dogs attacking the boy. The victim suffered injuries on his waist and hands and his ear was bitten off.

Upon noticing the boy, local residents drove away the dog and rushed the victim to a hospital in Nallakunta. The Mansoorabad corporator, who received the information, immediately reached the spot. He expressed his anger at the authorities for not paying attention to the fact that such incidents are happening in many places in Hyderabad.

He alleged that the authorities have changed their approach regarding street dog attacks on children in Hyderabad.