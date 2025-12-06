Eight-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Pahadishareef

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing near her house at Wadi e Saleheen, Shaheennagar, near Pahadishareef on Friday.

The girl’s house is located near Rehmania Masjid. On hearing some noise, she came out and noticed the pack of dogs. When she tried to chase them away, the canines rushed towards her and bit her.

On hearing her screams, a few women came out and shooed the dogs away. The injured girl was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Locals complained about a rise in the number of dog attack cases in Wadi e Saleheen. “People are not sending their children out of their houses for fear of dog attacks. The local municipal corporation is not doing much to catch these dogs. The GHMC visit once in a while,” said Mohd Junaid, a local shopkeeper.

“We demand the Jalpally municipality commissioner visit us and listen to our problems. They cannot sit quietly and allow our children to suffer,” argued Syeda Kauser, a housewife.