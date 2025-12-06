Eight-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Pahadishareef

The injured girl was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th December 2025 3:23 pm IST
stray dog attack
An eight-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing near her house at Wadi e Saleheen, Shaheennagar, near Pahadishareef on Friday.

The girl’s house is located near Rehmania Masjid. On hearing some noise, she came out and noticed the pack of dogs. When she tried to chase them away, the canines rushed towards her and bit her.

On hearing her screams, a few women came out and shooed the dogs away. The injured girl was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Locals complained about a rise in the number of dog attack cases in Wadi e Saleheen. “People are not sending their children out of their houses for fear of dog attacks. The local municipal corporation is not doing much to catch these dogs. The GHMC visit once in a while,” said Mohd Junaid, a local shopkeeper.

“We demand the Jalpally municipality commissioner visit us and listen to our problems. They cannot sit quietly and allow our children to suffer,” argued Syeda Kauser, a housewife.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 6th December 2025 3:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button