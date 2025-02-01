Dogs attack minor girl in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar, rescued

Hyderabad: In yet another case of dog bite incident, a four-year-old girl was attacked by dogs in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar. Thankfully, the child was rescued before any unfortunate tragedy took place.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, January 31, when the little girl was playing on the road. A CCTV camera installed in the area shows two dogs following the little girl. In the next scene, the girl screams as the dogs pounce on her. In one instance, she is dragged by one of the dogs.

Upon hearing her cries, a few people chased away the dogs and saved the child. The incident took place in Golden Heights colony.

When Siasat.com contacted the police regarding details of the dog attack incident, the Rajendranagar police said they had not received any complaint so far.

This incident has caused safety among people.

Last year, in an alarming incident, a rabid dog bit went on a biting spree injuring 11 children in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on December 7. All the children were below the age of 12.

Initially, the dog attacked and bit two children in the Gole Bungalow colony and later went on attacking children in the surrounding colonies.

Then on November 16, 2024, twenty-one pilgrims were reportedly injured in a stray dog attack in Yellareddypet Mandal in the Rajanna Siricilla district of Telangana. The pilgrims were attending the Venugopala Swamy Jatara when the incident took place. The injured were taken to the local government hospital but due to a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines, some were transferred to the Sircilla hospital for treatment.